Update Notes v1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8551096 · Last edited 13 April 2022 – 13:32:15 UTC by Wendy

This Update should fix some of the frequently reported bugs and adds some requested QOL features :)

Fixes:

Kill the King second seeker algorithm fixed so that the same player cant be assigned second seeker twice in a row(still possible to be assigned the other seeker but this should decrease the same person being the seeker multiple rounds in a row)

Fix avatars in non-premium version not always saving between sessions

Fix broken survivor bonus when using custom value

HeadHunters Hat appearing in different game modes SHOULD finally be fixed

Fix spawning inside of pots on bazaar stage and being stuck

This is hopefully the end of the “Phantom Hat” Arc of the Just Act Natural anime

Also added this patch:

vSync option in options menu

Kill the King Design Balance for smaller player groups

Indication of who in lobby is the host

A new lobby is started if the initial Quick Match lobby is filled :)

Coming within the next few weeks:

Golden Goose Skin

Bigger lobby option- Should be able to make an option to have lobbies up to 16 players. But you’ll have to balance that yourself and the host will prob need a good connection fyi.

Advanced options for some game modes- permadeath in assassins, limited npc kill counts in death race, no seeker in HeadHunters

Lobby will display more info on the host’s advanced options chosen

That's it till next week! (unless this update breaks something)

Never forget I love you <3