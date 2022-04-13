Easter Update! 1.1.1

Patch Notes 1.1.1 Run Mods

Easter Eggs

The Easter update brings you Easter Eggs(Shocking I know). We have added both Easter eggs on the playing field as well as an Easter Egg projectile. Egg the monsters!

Bunnyslugs, need I say more.

New Things (AKA I say more)

Bouncy Ball projectile

Easter Egg projctile

New looks for slugs

We are trying out a new system in the background for animations starting with slugs. A completely different vibe so please give use feedback on either the steam community feedback thread or shoot it to us on twitter.

Run Modifiers

We have added four new run modifiers

Small Enemies

Big Enemies

More enemies per wave

Moving the crowd control line

Fire Damage

All DOT damage, which only include fire for now, applies stacks for each hit that last the full duration of the tooltip. Meaning now you can actually build a Fire damage DOT weapon.

Firebullet projectiles with Phantom and chains might be something to test out.

Desired/Undesired

Can no longer put multiple components of same type to desired/undesired

Components show that they are locked.

System

Time doesn’t automatically speed up anymore as time goes by but has to be manually activated in the menu once and then it will speed up by your choice or not.

Boss health increases more severely

Several performance optimizations including lightning and collision performance.

Chain size inconsistency fixed

Components show locked status in upgrade.

This patch notes window is new!

Upcoming

We will continue to put more effort into the big patch coming in May. As it has been teased before the name of the patch is "Playstyles", meaning a lot of new ways to play will be added for that patch.

There should still be one small patch a week until then, with a few run modifiers in there to keep DPSWTF fresh.

We are really excited for the future and hope you will be there with us to see it!

Happy Easter from all of us at Cool Smithy Games :)