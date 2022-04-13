3.12 Patch

Improvements-

-We've added a performance tool that allows you to switch quickly to 800x600 fullscreen resolution with 640x480 downscaling, which improves performance on lower end systems. You can switch back to your original resolution after playing. You can find this tool in Config > Performance tool from the launcher.

-We've reduced the time it takes to switch between the Rune Grid and the main menu.

-We've reduced the time it takes to switch between the Sythesis Grid and the main menu.

-We've added more local maps for areas.

Bug Fixes-

-We've fixed some text issues.