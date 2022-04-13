Chrono Ark EA 1.81 Update

Hello, Fellow Arkers! Chrono Ark EA 1.81 has been updated.



In this update, the ‘Records’ system has received a revamp.

Now, your Records can be accessed by interacting with the bed rather than the radio in Lucy’s room.

The revamped UI displays when the Records took place within the story, and there is a timeline at the top that will help you keep track of story events that happened within your progression of the game.

There are only two tabs open at the moment, but we will work on updating it with an Encyclopedia tab that details various settings and characters within the Ark, and a Status tab that that displays the current status of the Ark System.

Check out the new Records system for yourself!



Next Update

New Area: Crimson Wilderness