4/13/22 Lawless Lands Update 2.4.1 (Smoking Sands Free Improvement)

Lawless Lands

Hey everyone!

This update is a free improvement update for owners of the Smoking Sands DLC.

So, last night a user messaged me on the forums bringing up a good point. Firearms didn't have any special techniques that could be learned aside from the two weapon-granted skills such as hip fire and overpowder.

This update aims to fix that.

I've added two new learnable firearm techniques called Gut Shot and Point Blank which require the firearms proficiency in order to purchase.

Update 2.4.1 Change Log:

Bug Fixes:

None needed! Woohoo!

Changes & Additions:

Added Gut Shot firearms technique (+80% Chance to cause bleeding on use, costs 2 skill points and requires firearms proficiency)

Added Point Blank firearms technique (Ignores enemy armor, -60 init on use, +40% stunned chance on use, costs 2 skill points and requires firearms proficiency)

Added some attack new animations for the new skills

Added the new firearms techniques to all human class lists for characters and companions (They'll be towards the bottom, so scroll down)

NOTE: You do NOT need to start a new game. The update will be available shortly.

If you guys are enjoying the game, please consider leaving an honest review on the store page so I can continue to do this. Each review helps me get feedback and visibility which is really important and allows me to continue updating and maintaining my previous games as well as create new ones.

If you don't yet own the DLC and are interested, it can be found here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1691980/Lawless_Lands_Smoking_Sands_DLC/

That's all for now!

Enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː