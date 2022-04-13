 Skip to content

Zap Dem Rats update for 13 April 2022

Zap Dem Rats Patch Notes

Version S 1.05

Change Log

Includes changes from version S 1.04

Replaced image and voice for menu tutorial

Added stepped skipping for tutorial. Players who select skip before or during keyboard tutorial will now be prompted with the menu tutorial. Players can click anywhere again to skip the menu tutorial.

Fixed issue which would sometimes cause Vote Today to go out of sequence.

Fixed shader on Vote Early... Vote Often... Arrows to remove diffuse around transparent image.

Corrected Nav Mesh and transitional linking in Capitol

