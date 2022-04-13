Added Voodoo Doll Game!

I made a brand new Voodoo Doll Game! Really funny and good to play. But at this moment, you can only play the windows version on steam (I also made a Mac version and a Linux version, but I don't have a Mac Computer, so I cannot test them, If you want help me to test it in your macOS or Ubuntu, please send mails to me, and I'll send you the games.) If you want join our game studio, also send me mails, nowadays, we only have two people in this game team, one is for drawing and one is for coding. We just make games for fun, so don't take things so seriously! My mail: lantianshiwo@hotmail.com