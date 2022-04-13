QoL and Modding Additions, Canon Mods and DLC2 News

Hi folks,

The second Expansion for Erannorth Chronicles is in the works and it will be coming sometime in mid/late Q2. Like Ancient Ruins, its focus will be to make each location unique, to visit and explore, by offering you cards and rewards that you can only find there, and nowhere else in the world.

The new expansion, will of course include new Enemies and Bosses with their own Card tactics and challenges to make your life as miserable as possible. Secret challenges with extremely strong optional Bosses you can easily miss etc. In other words 'more Erannorth'.

Similar to Ancient Ruins, there will be no new classes, organizations, or species as part of the Expansion itself. And any new archetypes will be free content updates or free mods in our Steam workshop etc.

The reason for this approach is practical. On one hand I want the expansions to be as self-contained as possible, Meaning that each expansion should feel optional, and if you choose to skip it, you should still be able to have the most complete experience. After all the only reason to buy an Expansion instead of just modding it yourself, is to support the game's future development. Otherwise all the new features in the modding engine are at your disposal to use regardless of DLC ownership.

The second is a bit more of a convenience. Reborn was a debugging nightmare among other things. Oftentimes x archetype would end up using the y card from the z expansion or I was forced to use cards only from the base game which was restrictive. I honestly prefer to work on new interesting archetypes, that make use of the entire card pool than chase around dependencies.

Which brings us to the "Canon/Vanilla Mods".

When it comes to mods, and I guess all things in life, there is a division. Some folks like me love mods - It's literally the first thing I do when I buy a new game; see if, and how it can be modded. I wouldn't care less about what is vanilla, but rather have fun in the limited time I can get to play that game, my own way.

Others hate mods and never use them. Whichever division you belong, the canon/vanilla mods in Erannorth are 100% official and dev. maintained/approved mods. You can easily install in the game with a single click to their subscribe button, casually report bugs for them as if they were in the game itself, and expect an experience as if they were integral parts of the game - 100% tabletop-style balanced!

Other devs like to give such content as free DLCs, but I prefer to give my free DLCs as mods. This way I can shamelessly update them multiple times per day, leaving the base game alone.

So as we wait for DLC2 you may find these two Canon/Vanilla mods interesting:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2790399905

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2782725113

That's all for today folks!

We'll be talking more about the upcoming expansion in a future post.

Patch Notes - 13/04 # 1.037.8

Bugfixes

Fixed a few perk typos.

In Character Creation: Using the clear Specialization/Classification buttons will properly reset the archetype details back to that of the base class/species.

Misc Changes and Additions

In ModManager: Added a checkbox in the Modder's Log to show/hide warnings. If warnings are shown, they'll now display after any errors.

In Perks Preview: Perk preview will only auto-close if you click outside its scrollable area, but not if you click on its scrollable area (to prevent closing it accidentally).

When an Enemy resists a negative status effect, they'll also display the chance they had to resist it.

Modding Additions