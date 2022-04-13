Sphere - Flying Cities Devlog #3 - Tech-tree redesign and more QoL-improvements

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This week, developer Hexagon Sphere Games dives into some redesign, more QoL-features being added, and overall improvement to Sphere -Flying Cities, also based on the overwhelming feedback by the community.

But, without further ado, let's read and see, what Hexagon Sphere Games has up their sleeves this time:

By redesigning the tech-tree, we hope to provide more accessibility to the research menu, which is after all an extremely important area in Sphere.

The new layout gives players a better overview of all available technologies, and of the different branches of the tech-tree, too. The new centered tech-tree layout eliminates the need to switch back and forth between branches, and the overall progress in the research menu is now visible at a glance.



Old tech-tree



New tech-tree

We have also made changes to existing technologies and added some new technologies that were originally intended for the second phase. For example, since the last update, players have been able to unlock the Instruction Center or the Large Power Plant.

An additional change in the research area is the revision of the element mechanics. We have decided to distribute only five different element groups rather than different elements from each group in mineral clusters and use them for the prices of some technologies. The previous implementation of the element mechanics, especially the element conversion feature, presented many players with a hurdle they did not need. However, searching for specific elements on the world map remains relevant to game progress even after the modification of this mechanic.

Furthermore, since the last update, the influence radii of various buildings have been implemented and visually displayed.

There are both positive and negative influence radii, and players can improve the colonists' welfare by placing buildings wisely (or worsen it by placing them clumsily).

Medical buildings, in addition to providing beds for the population, provide a faster healing process for colonists living in their area of influence.



Radii of Influence - Medical building radius for faster healing process

Air circulation towers and parks (nature) also improve the health of colonists in the area of influence.

Community kitchens, parks (standard), and instruction centers in turn increase the loyalty of colonists.

On the other hand, power plants, mining stations, or refineries negatively affect the health of those colonists who live in the area of influence of these industrial buildings.

The maintenance station provides automatic repair of damaged buildings within its area of influence. Its radius of influence and that of medical buildings can be increased by various technologies. Positive areas of influence are displayed in green and negative ones in red.



Highlighted pollution for players to quickly adapt and counter the negative areas of influence

What do you think of the new changes? We are looking forward to your feedback!

