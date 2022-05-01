Version Update 1.0.1 f0

Share · View all patches · Build 8550613 · Last edited 1 May 2022 – 02:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! May's update has arrived as scheduled. Here are the details of the 1.0.1 f0 update:

-Improved the generation logic of Army Fortification and Battle wreckage

Added the generation of traps/mines near Army Fortification Added random Army defensive positions

A random event that is randomly generated by a combination of enemy troops, mines, traps, wire fences, corpses, and treasure chests

A random event that is randomly generated by a combination of enemy troops, mines, traps, wire fences, corpses, and treasure chests The traveling merchant is more likely to carry rare items

Now there is a 12.5% chance of the following options available at the traveling merchant, from which you may get items of a higher grade than the normal ones.

Buy rare weapon

Buy rare armor

Buy rare trinkets

Buy rare medicine

Buy rare Blueprint

Buy rare vehicle weaponry

Buy rare recipe

Now there is a 12.5% chance of the following options available at the traveling merchant, from which you may get items of a higher grade than the normal ones. Buy rare weapon Buy rare armor Buy rare trinkets Buy rare medicine Buy rare Blueprint Buy rare vehicle weaponry Buy rare recipe Added missionaries NPC and their generation logic

Missionaries

This sect has their own militia who ensure the safety and stability of their faith and home. They have long declared their neutrality, and continue to act in good faith with both the government and the Revolutionaries.

Donate

Spend a moderate amount of money to gain the favor of the Order.

Say a prayer

Spending a small amount of money is equivalent to "Make a sacrifice" to a random god.

Buy medicine

Buy trinket

This sect has their own militia who ensure the safety and stability of their faith and home. They have long declared their neutrality, and continue to act in good faith with both the government and the Revolutionaries. Spend a moderate amount of money to gain the favor of the Order. Spending a small amount of money is equivalent to "Make a sacrifice" to a random god. Buy medicine Buy trinket Added tribesmen NPC and their generation logic

Tribesmen

The people in this tribe still maintain their ancient traditions and way of life: tending herds, fishing, hunting, and going to war. Their ancestral homeland is shrinking, more and more of their land being taken during the war. They are no friends of the government - or the Revolutionaries.

Donate

Spend a moderate amount of money to gain the favor of the Tribe.

Divination

Performing a divination increases or decreases team morale according to the divination results.

Buy supplies

Buy weapon

The people in this tribe still maintain their ancient traditions and way of life: tending herds, fishing, hunting, and going to war. Their ancestral homeland is shrinking, more and more of their land being taken during the war. They are no friends of the government - or the Revolutionaries. Spend a moderate amount of money to gain the favor of the Tribe. Performing a divination increases or decreases team morale according to the divination results. Buy supplies Buy weapon Added more interactive elements to some events

Added corpses and treasure chests for random events like Battle Wreckage and defensive positions that can be clicked to obtain resources.

Added corpses and treasure chests for random events like Battle Wreckage and defensive positions that can be clicked to obtain resources. Added new mechanic for vehicle weapons - Slow: Greatly reduce speed of enemy vehicles

Added 3 vehicle weapons : Thermal Sniper, Acid Launcher, Aerosol Launcher. Nail Gun adds slow effect







Added 4 new tactics: Conceal Casualties, Heroism, Collectivism, Pointed Strikes









-Added Agent Gamma to the Collection and improved Gamma's collection and background

Codenamed Gamma, one of Akadullah's elite personal guards, graduated third of her class at the Woman's Military Academy in Scaria. Her real name and family history are unknown.

According to intelligence, her incredible survivability and oppressive combat techniques make her the perfect hunter to track down Revolutionaries.

-Added Autoplay function to the plot dialogue

Forging failure will now refund 25% of material consumption

Slightly increased the spawn rate of indoor tactical boxes

Adjusted the skill data of some new jobs (Mainly increased the strength of Machine Gunner)

Added Steam Community Items : Badges, Trading Cards, Profile Backgrounds, and Emoticons



Some feature optimizations and bug fixes

We will continue to improve Home Behind 2 according to the roadmap. Thank you for your tolerance, support, and love for the game!

Producer

ZPP