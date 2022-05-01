 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Home Behind 2 update for 1 May 2022

Version Update 1.0.1 f0

Share · View all patches · Build 8550613 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! May's update has arrived as scheduled. Here are the details of the 1.0.1 f0 update:

-Improved the generation logic of Army Fortification and Battle wreckage

Added the generation of traps/mines near Army Fortification

  • Added random Army defensive positions
    A random event that is randomly generated by a combination of enemy troops, mines, traps, wire fences, corpses, and treasure chests
  • The traveling merchant is more likely to carry rare items
    Now there is a 12.5% chance of the following options available at the traveling merchant, from which you may get items of a higher grade than the normal ones.
    Buy rare weapon
    Buy rare armor
    Buy rare trinkets
    Buy rare medicine
    Buy rare Blueprint
    Buy rare vehicle weaponry
    Buy rare recipe
  • Added missionaries NPC and their generation logic
    Missionaries
    This sect has their own militia who ensure the safety and stability of their faith and home. They have long declared their neutrality, and continue to act in good faith with both the government and the Revolutionaries.
    Donate
    Spend a moderate amount of money to gain the favor of the Order.
    Say a prayer
    Spending a small amount of money is equivalent to "Make a sacrifice" to a random god.
    Buy medicine
    Buy trinket
  • Added tribesmen NPC and their generation logic
    Tribesmen
    The people in this tribe still maintain their ancient traditions and way of life: tending herds, fishing, hunting, and going to war. Their ancestral homeland is shrinking, more and more of their land being taken during the war. They are no friends of the government - or the Revolutionaries.
    Donate
    Spend a moderate amount of money to gain the favor of the Tribe.
    Divination
    Performing a divination increases or decreases team morale according to the divination results.
    Buy supplies
    Buy weapon
  • Added more interactive elements to some events
    Added corpses and treasure chests for random events like Battle Wreckage and defensive positions that can be clicked to obtain resources.
  • Added new mechanic for vehicle weapons - Slow: Greatly reduce speed of enemy vehicles

  • Added 3 vehicle weapons: Thermal Sniper, Acid Launcher, Aerosol Launcher. Nail Gun adds slow effect


  • Added 4 new tactics: Conceal Casualties, Heroism, Collectivism, Pointed Strikes



-Added Agent Gamma to the Collection and improved Gamma's collection and background

Codenamed Gamma, one of Akadullah's elite personal guards, graduated third of her class at the Woman's Military Academy in Scaria. Her real name and family history are unknown.

According to intelligence, her incredible survivability and oppressive combat techniques make her the perfect hunter to track down Revolutionaries.
-Added Autoplay function to the plot dialogue

  • Forging failure will now refund 25% of material consumption

  • Slightly increased the spawn rate of indoor tactical boxes

  • Adjusted the skill data of some new jobs (Mainly increased the strength of Machine Gunner)

  • Added Steam Community Items: Badges, Trading Cards, Profile Backgrounds, and Emoticons

  • Some feature optimizations and bug fixes

We will continue to improve Home Behind 2 according to the roadmap. Thank you for your tolerance, support, and love for the game!

Producer
ZPP

Changed files in this update

HomeBehind2 Win32 SC Depot 1220011
  • Loading history…
HomeBehind2 Win64 SC Depot 1220012
  • Loading history…
HomeBehind2 Mac Depot 1220013
  • Loading history…
HomeBehind2 Linux Depot 1220014
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.