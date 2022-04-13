 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Paint Warfare update for 13 April 2022

Paint Warfare Patch Notes (1.2.1)

Share · View all patches · Build 8550428 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

_Yo! B:)
I've been on spring break, & so I patched all the known bugs and added some needed polish to the game. I'd like to thank you all for the support, constant bug reports, feedback and content you've all been putting out!

Anyways, here are the patch notes:_

Bugfixes

  • The map select menu now properly shows player counts
  • Fixed a bug that caused the chat to be spammed when killing bots
  • Fixed a typo in a joining message
  • Fixed a bug that caused you to remain scoped if you switched weapons from the sniper while scoped
  • Fixed an issue that caused the player to clip through some walls
  • Fixed an issue that caused the game to break when the save file was corrupted (from a BSOD or crash mid-game)
  • Fixed a bug that caused really loud music to play when leaving games (oops)

Map Improvements

Factory



The ceilings of the spoon factory map are taller now to allow for cleaner movement. Also added more cover and some cool details :)

Other:
  • Improved FPS on the Dunes map by 5-10%
  • Improved FPS on the Dragon Valley map by 4-7%
  • Added more spawn points to the Spoon Factory map

SFX

I've teamed up with my friend Vern Carson to make some awesome new SFX for the game!

Here's whats new this patch:

  • Improved AK + Frenzy reload sounds
  • New bubble grenade sounds
  • Audio feedback for sliding :)

Grapple Changes

  • Grapple hooks now sync over the network

Cloud Save

  • Your save files are now synced over the Steam cloud! (Works cross-platform too)

Lmaoo all these fixes make it seem like the game is so buggy— the game should be (almost) bug-free this patch.

Thanks for reading through! Enjoy the update and head over to our official discord community if you've got feedback or want to join in on tests!
*<:)

Toodles!
banana ;)

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1190151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.