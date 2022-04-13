Paint Warfare Patch Notes (1.2.1)

_Yo! B:)

I've been on spring break, & so I patched all the known bugs and added some needed polish to the game. I'd like to thank you all for the support, constant bug reports, feedback and content you've all been putting out!

Anyways, here are the patch notes:_

Bugfixes

The map select menu now properly shows player counts

Fixed a bug that caused the chat to be spammed when killing bots

Fixed a typo in a joining message

Fixed a bug that caused you to remain scoped if you switched weapons from the sniper while scoped

Fixed an issue that caused the player to clip through some walls

Fixed an issue that caused the game to break when the save file was corrupted (from a BSOD or crash mid-game)

Fixed a bug that caused really loud music to play when leaving games (oops)

Map Improvements

Factory





The ceilings of the spoon factory map are taller now to allow for cleaner movement. Also added more cover and some cool details :)

Other:

Improved FPS on the Dunes map by 5-10%

Improved FPS on the Dragon Valley map by 4-7%

Added more spawn points to the Spoon Factory map

SFX

I've teamed up with my friend Vern Carson to make some awesome new SFX for the game!

Here's whats new this patch:

Improved AK + Frenzy reload sounds

New bubble grenade sounds

Audio feedback for sliding :)

Grapple Changes

Grapple hooks now sync over the network

Cloud Save

Your save files are now synced over the Steam cloud! (Works cross-platform too)

Lmaoo all these fixes make it seem like the game is so buggy— the game should be (almost) bug-free this patch.

Thanks for reading through! Enjoy the update and head over to our official discord community if you've got feedback or want to join in on tests!

*<:)

Toodles!

banana ;)