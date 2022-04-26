SIM UPDATE IX is now available!

RELEASE NOTES 1.25.7.0

Also includes versions 1.25.5.0 and 1.25.4.0

If you are playing on PC, some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and, as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behaviour.

Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.

Release Notes

A new Spotlight Event landing challenge is available for you to fly, featuring the Cessna 172 Skyhawk landing at Kingston Airport in Nevada.

CFD simulation is now available on the Cessna 172 Skyhawk G1000 and can be enabled by aircraft creators.

New FXs added to the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. Experimenting G force now triggers wingtips & wing vortex. You can also discover the vapor cone as you break the sound barrier. High speed and low altitude will also interact with the environment over snow, dust & water.

General bugfix

Fixed a silent crash when launching the title directly from the shortcut without having the Steam client open

Fixed missing legs in the bush trip briefing screen when the user had a save from a previous update

Fixed missing text for “Delete from Xbox Cloud storage”

Accessing the EXIT POS X/Y/Z simvars should no longer crash the title

Fixed Short Stuff achievement unlocking

Improved compilation time for WASM modules at first boot

Fixed font issues in the in game panels

The same Azure Text-To-Speech voice should no longer be used by both ATC and AI traffic

Fixed mouse cursor that remained in resize mode in specific states (pausing the game for example)

Fixed extremity Dead Zone and Reactivity Settings not saving on Xbox

Fixed cursor issues in cockpit and in devmode

Fixed VR controllers not working when using Legacy interaction system

Fixed the RTC for the Robin DR400 and the Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental

Fixed the Autopilot behaviour

Fixed Heading select

Stability

Several crashes have been fixed across the title

Ongoing performance optimization work

Fixed parsing of XML gauges on Xbox that prevented the correct loading of some files

Navigation/Traffic

AI aircraft will no longer get expedite requests

ILS can now be received when the aircraft is slightly below the antenna

Changed the way we handle several ILS on the same frequency (better handling of opposite runways having the same ILS frequency)

Weather

Fixed popcorn clouds are present over a clear sky in Live Weather

Reduction of clouds banding that appear at close range

Properly save and load cloud density from WPR files

Corrected error in ISA pressure formula application to weather atmosphere that was causing errors in the QNH to pressure altitude relationship, especially at high field elevations

Fixed issue where altitudes below sea level could report incorrect ambient pressures

AUDIO

Switched to Azure Neural Text-To-Speech technology

Fixed attenuation distance in cockpit for AI SimObjects using legacy wavedata pipeline

Activity

It’s now possible to delete flight files from the cloud storage

Fixed extra flight saved after landing at an airport after ‘continue’

Fixed “Look Ma, no hands!” achievement

Planes

GENERAL

DoubleHorizontalGauge and DoubFixed values shown in the Fuel in-sim panel when setting one of the sliders to 0%

leVerticalGauge can now receive valuePrecision tag from panel.xml

Fixed ice continues to accumulate on aircraft’s windshield after Icing Effect is set to Off

Fixed an issue that caused text to render incorrectly with certain fonts

Added an optional settings to camera.cfg files allowing to change the distance between the external camera and the plane

Added capability to send multiple arguments to JS views (with H events) from the xml

Added Subtract keyword support (typo) in panel.xml parsing

Rename cameras NodeToHide parameter with better naming : VarToggle

On a turbine engine, you can now adjust the maximum rate at which N2 progress (below low_idle_n2)

Fixed empty CG Position does not reset to default when reset button is pressed in the weight and balance menu

Corrected an issue that prevented a tooltip from showing on the light controls of floaters plane

Corrected an issue that caused the windshield icing to be unaffected by the icing options

Changed FuelSystem Tank level SimVars to be settable

Corrected an issue which would sometimes cause the fuel & payload page to incorrectly calculate the fuel load of some tanks

Added missing inputs for NAV3 & NAV4 to match their NAV1 & NAV2 counterparts

Added new parameters for better control of the new propeller simulation

Improved the debug information for the new propeller simulation

New debug feature for easier debug & adjustment of aircraft stall behaviors

Improved debug information for debug & adjustment of aircraft moment of inertia

Fixed problem with FLCH and planes that are using the new propeller system

Improved aircraft force debug visualization to visualize soft body fuselage rigidity simulation

Added new simulation of fuselage rigidity impact on aerodynamics (soft body simulation)

Improved information on Debug Aircraft Engines debug window and fixed an issue with some data on fixed beta aircraft

Change overspeed limit based on the reference speed above mach2.5 : max speed is considered as EAS and not IAS (only above M2.5)

Corrected QNH formula application to align with atmosphere ISA fixes

F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

Course steering arrow has now the correct shape

Connect Auto Sequential Steering to Autopilot

Added Auto Sequential Steering feature

Added display Tacan information and bearing on external HUD

Changed external HUD Angle Of Attack Indicator to support Navy Indicator

CRS and HDG/TRK switch will accelerate when hold

Fixed clicks triggered when right click on mouse with pad plugged

Fixed Waypoints and sequences management system

Added Course Selection

Display Nose Wheel Steering modes on HUD

Lower max HUD brightness to avoid blurred fonts

Improved the Aural Warnings

Improved to allow you to insert a waypoint in a sequence without entering its LatLong

Improved external HUD by displaying the airspeed in Mach

Improved by ensuring that it does not have access to the Radio Altitude at high bank angles

Adjusted Mach and drag coefficient to match real max speed at sea level

Corrected an issue with the afterburner not properly getting disabled when the throttle is set below it’s range through its InputEvent

Corrected the behavior of the flaps while on the ground

Corrected an AP conflict when attempting to hold an altitude with the autothrottle active on some plane

Corrected an issue that would sometimes cause the plane to spawn with invalid throttle position

Added an Axis key to control the Nosewheel steering

Added the NAV3/NAV4 version of the keys that were missing them

Corrected an issue that would cause the Magneto’s Tooltip to always show the values of Engine 1

Corrected an issue that inverted the bank of the F18’s Standby Attitude Indicator

Corrected an issue that caused the AOA Indicator of the F18 to stay enabled with gears raised

Prevented a fixed view to clip through the plane

Fixed folded wings aerodynamics

Afterburner power ratio improved to match acceleration time at all altitudes

Corrected an issue that would cause the F18’s Autothrottle to disable when pressing the flaps up key while already at the up position

Fixed issue with HUD pitch ladder moving when rudder is applied

Fixed the wheels contact points

Fixed decals on the left and right panel who had bad naming

Fixed the HMD color glass

Update seatbelt texture

Fixed a fuel system issue

Tweaked wingtip vortices

Vapor cone effect should now trigger when reaching mach 1, below 30°C and below 15000 ft

Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

Corrected an issue with the STD button which has a behavior inconsistant with the mins button

Fixed minor display issue with CDU Approach REF page highlight

Fixed error in CDU FlightPlanning flow which prevented user from choosing a STAR

Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental

Corrected an issue that caused the aircraft to spawn with the AP disabled when spawning in flight

Corrected an issue that prevented the steering wheel from being moveable while the plane is not moving

Fixed FMA initial state

Fixed TO/GA button effect on A/T

Fixed wrong flaps position animation

Airbus A320neo

Corrected an issue that caused the Alpha Protection to be unable to trigger the TOGA

Corrected an issue that caused the AP maximum altitude to be too high

Cessna 172 Skyhawk G1000

Ported to new propeller system

CFD simulation now used for this aircraft

Adjusted engine wash on roll to have the left turn tendancy experienced in real flight

Corrected flaps section on the ski version

Added assymetric trim tab values to match real aircraft trim deflection

Updated flight model to match real recorded data behavior

Added fuselage rigidity soft body simulation

Propeller windmilling stop and start airspeed adjusted

Max throttle propeller rpm on ground adjusted

Max climb speed vertical speed adjusted

Reduced propeller MOI to adjust propeller rpm change speed

Adjusted aircraft MOI to adjust engine and propeller effects

Adjusted take off elevator trim to adjust auto rotation speed

Adjusted soft body simulation body rigidity to adjust aircraft responsiveness

Adjusted aircraft drag to adjust for engine and propeller changes and match POH speeds

Adjusted engine orientation to adjust engine effects

Adjusted neutral rudder angle for compensation of P-Factor at cruise speed which increases the effects of P-Factor at climb

New CFD parameters added to cfg file for CFD tweaking and finetuning

New wing_virtualdihedral parameter allows to adjust the virtual dihedral

Reduced virtual dihedral from 5° to 1° to improve stall symmetry and reduce the dihedral countering the p-factor

Adjusted roll PID of the autopilot to better deal with turbulences

Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX

Corrected the behavior of the 208B’s DeIce system

Beechcraft King Air 350i

Corrected an issue that prevented the YD/AP button from properly disconnecting the Yaw Damper

Cessna Citation CJ4

Plugged in Standby Attitude Display Switch

Corrected a number of small bugs on the behavior of the switches

Zoom button below the left MFD rotates on the right axis upon interaction

Daher TBM 930

Improvement on TBM throttle feather animation

Volocity

Corrected an issue with the behavior of the Volocity’s Attitude Hold button

Diamond DA40NG

Navigation lights added

Camera no longer crosses the seats in cockpit view

No more textures or flickering when Frost is activated (inside and outside)

Holes in the cockpit around the doors and windows have been fixed

Cirrus SR22

Navigation lights has been added on the wings

Flickering on the screens of instruments when camera is far from the plane has been fixed

World

New vegetation debug tool for trees & vegetation with drawing distances

Added new Asobo office in Bordeaux, France

Improved some tiling / cut issues in existing manually edited watermasks

Fixed the transistion for the water on the coastlines on specific edge cases

Fixed various elevation data issues across the world

UI

Various minor UI fixes

Ingame Panels will no longer be distorded when changing screen ratio

Wishlist items are now sorted based on the date they were added in the marketplace

The marketplace wasn’t showing generic purchase and download pipelines error anymore

See all rating filter added to the rating filters

On the marketplace, an item’s required space is now displayed before downloading it

Peripherals

Tobii Head Tracking Sensitivity: Pitch/Yaw, Head Tracking Sensitivity: Roll, Head Tracking Sensitivity: Position not saved properly

Eye tracking reset is remappable

Extremity Dead zone and reactivity settings are now properly saved

Corrected an issue which prevented the “Toggle Freelook” button from working while in freelook

Cursor inputs can now be remapped

Inverted Flaps & Spoiler axis for the Thrustmaster TCA Boeing Throttle default profile

Added a new axis type input for nose wheel steering

Multiplayer

Xbox Live invitations for private reno lobby are now working

Fixed a rare bug when player could be stuck in a group without the possibility to leave it

SDK

Devmode

Making all devmode windows resizable from all edges with mouse

Devmode: add more console information for the screenshot tool

SDK: enable model merging and model attaching feature

Deactivate all lights on Resync to avoid inconsistent light behaviour

Teleport window: add the ability to look for an airport name

Aircraft Capture Tool: Fix aircraft moving when using “SimState” option

SDK: Added a new aircraft sample to show how to create and use custom RTC animations

Aircraft Capture Tool & SDK Screenshot buttons: Added console logs when screenshots fail

Aircraft Capture Tool: Fix wrong size & extension for aircraft thumbnail when using marketplace editor “Capture aircraft thumbnail” button

Fixed output path for SimObjects when creating a new package

The Error/Warning/Message buttons in the console now remain functional even when the console is spammed

The Aircraft Selector now shows invalid aircraft as greyed out

Fixed the Delete button in the Material Inspector

Fixed ClientID/SendID issues in SimConnect server (clients won’t receive exceptions triggered for other clients anymore)

The FX Templates/Instances Debugger now shows more meaningful information

The Aircraft Editor now includes the “Debug CFD” and “Debug Stall” options

Renamed some Visual Effects for easier debugging (GUIDs unchanged)

Added colors to error messages in CMD console output

Fixed console message search clear making the message disapear, now will auto scroll to the selected message after search clear

Fixed messages not appearing in console if they were the same but at different timestamps

Visual Effects Editor

Fixed GravityVectorNode not taking input scale into account

Fixed node creation menu accessible with no document opened

Node creation menu is divided into categories, has a search filter and alphabetical ordering

New SetScale node

New ParticleVelocityRotationAxis & ParticleVelocityRotationRate attributes

moved color1 and color2 of static mesh to set/ childproperty

exposed colors used with the material code “Afterburner” into the static mesh block of the VFX graph

Fixed calculation of effects bounding box to avoid incorrect culling

Fixed scenery cache refresh when building a package from the DevMode

Fixed misleading warnings upon building MarketplaceData for a package

Fixed crash upon closing the game while a WASM module is being compiled

Fixed potential crashes when a package contains illegal files in its AirportServices folder

SimVars

Added GPS GSI SCALING and GPS CDI SCALING writable vars to control the full- scale deflection of HSI CDI NEEDLE and HSI GSI NEEDLE when in GPS mode

Added write ability for GPS VERTICAL ANGLE, GPS VERTICAL ANGLE ERROR, and GPS VERTICAL ERROR, which can be used while in GPS OVERRIDDEN to control HSI GSI NEEDLE

Added GPS HAS GLIDEPATH writable var which can be used while in GPS OVERRIDDEN to control HSI GSI NEEDLE VALID when in GPS mode

Fixed issue where writing GPS WP PREV ID and GPS WP NEXT ID would truncate last character

AUTOPILOT VERTICAL HOLD VAR will no longer automatically change signs when the selected altitude moves from above the plane to below while in AUTOPILOT AVIONICS MANAGED

Set FUEL TANK QUANTITY now converts unit to gallons

RequestFacilitiesList now returns the entire list of facilities

ModelBehaviors

Added RNAV_ENABLED option to CDI template, which allows the CDI template to instead source from HSI CDI NEEDLE, HSI CDI NEEDLE VALID, HSI GSI NEEDLE, and HSI GSI NEEDLE VALID

JS API

Added second parameter (bool) to SET_NEAREST_INTERSECTION_FILTER which controls whether or not terminal intersections should be returned by the nearest search session

Scenery editor

The “Object type” selection box from the Object window is now sorted alphabetically

Fixed camera resetting its position when adding a new object to the scene

Fixed one- click placing preview for projected meshes and control towers

Removed profile editor in Light support properties. Replaced it by two drag float values for start and end points altitudes

Fix Polygons not saving their hierarchy information properly

Fixed incorrect hierarchy when loading a project with the “load this QMID scenery” button

New keyboard shortcuts for the scenery editor

Fixed runway n°36 having wrong display name “Runway 0”

Now the buttons under the Scenery list (“duplicate”, “delete”, etc) are always visible and only greyed out when not usable

Added “Target group” as an option of the “Move to” submenu of the right- click menu

Fixed crash when trying to import an airport using the importer from APX

Fixed Hide/Unhide not working for projected meshes

Fixed light support not working when there is no runway

Better display for runway marking option. Display invalid field in red in airport properties

Fixed orientation of the debug arrow for hold shorts

Fixed freeze when setting a big length for runways

Fixed “apply flatten” that doesn’t update the ground geometry

Fixed jetways linking

Fixed crash when placing an ortho painted line

Fixed crash when removing point during polygon creation

Fixed bug when clearing material field

Added “use low resolution altitude”

Added VectorPlacement: allow to generate line of objects

Fixed crash when one click placing parking gate

Aircraft editor

Fixed min/max_design_mp expressed in the wrong unit

Fixed typo and removed Pos Apex Long as it is not used in the Sim

Project editor

Fixed empty package name when failing to clean a project while it’s being used

Simulation now stays on pause after loading a project

Fixed cpu hang when building aircraft package

WASM

Create Wasm Debug Window which displays information about wasm module, gauges

Custom Key Events are now well received by event_handler function

Screenshots by:

JBruno182

MLTAVIATOR99

YusufWardana