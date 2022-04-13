NEW Special Spring In-Game Event!

Marines...

Maaarrriinnnesss,

MAAAARRRIIIIIINNNNEEESSSS!!!!!!!

GET UP!

Let me guess - you overslept from playing with pet STROLs and that STROLblox game - but now you have to get you head in the REAL GAME!

We have an EXTREAMLY EXCITING EXTRA Special In-Game Spring Event for you all. And luckily for you won't see any egg related puns in this news article - NO SIREE! Just because it's spring time, people think it's all about cracking EGG JOKES!

(Wait, was that one, no, just my imagination.)

ANYWAY! MORE ABOUT THE EVENT! SO HOP ON OVER - you better be all ears!

We have themed skins for your armour - including BUNNIES!

A seasonal theme for the armoury and many more things to make your experience on Mars feel a little more like Springtime!

SEE! A news article with NO PUNS!

It can be done!

Dismiss!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/768520/Red_Solstice_2_Survivors/