Back 4 Blood update for 13 April 2022

April 13 2022 HOTFIX

April 13 2022 HOTFIX

Patchnotes via Steam Community

_Developer Note - An issue arose with Tunnel of Terror achievements on the Steam platform not unlocking, so we wanted to roll out a hotfix to address it as quickly as possible.__If you met the unlock criteria for any achievements in Tunnels of Terror for Steam and they did not appear, Steam should now reflect your in-game achievement unlock status as soon as you download the hotfix and run the game.
Please note: Only PC users will need to download the hotfix, console users will not be prompted to download._Follow along with our Trello board (http://bit.ly/B4BTrello) to track upcoming new features, balance changes, and major bug fixes. Note that our Trello Board, and this list of fixes, are not exhaustive.

Bug Fixes

  • Steam
    • Fixed Tunnels of Terror Achievements not unlocking at the platform level.
      • Developer Note - In-game Accomplishments have been working as intended, the bug was Steam platform specific.

To view all patch notes click here (Latest News - Back 4 Blood).If you find a bug, please report it here (https://bugs.back4blood.com/).

Changed files in this update

Gobi [codename] Content Depot 924971
  • Loading history…
Gobi - Dev Only (1142380) Depot Depot 1142380
  • Loading history…
