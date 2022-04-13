April 13 2022 HOTFIX

_Developer Note - An issue arose with Tunnel of Terror achievements on the Steam platform not unlocking, so we wanted to roll out a hotfix to address it as quickly as possible.__If you met the unlock criteria for any achievements in Tunnels of Terror for Steam and they did not appear, Steam should now reflect your in-game achievement unlock status as soon as you download the hotfix and run the game.

Please note: Only PC users will need to download the hotfix, console users will not be prompted to download._Follow along with our Trello board (http://bit.ly/B4BTrello) to track upcoming new features, balance changes, and major bug fixes. Note that our Trello Board, and this list of fixes, are not exhaustive.

Bug Fixes

Steam Fixed Tunnels of Terror Achievements not unlocking at the platform level. Developer Note - In-game Accomplishments have been working as intended, the bug was Steam platform specific.



