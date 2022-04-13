 Skip to content

GunsBox VR update for 13 April 2022

Update v.1.2.0 is available!

Build 8549824

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We are excited to announce that v.1.2.0 uploaded to Steam)

Flying vases, barrels and watermelons ... This and much more can be seen on the Roof. We have released a new game mode that will allow you to rise your skills with flying objects. Choose your favorite gun and start practicing shooting. It's not only useful, but also quite fun :)

New game mode - Fruits, Vases and Two smoking barrels.

To enter the competition - find an elevator in Shooting Range.

Compete with friends and players from all over the world for the title of the best shooter

Enjoy :)

