4.17.3 Update

◇The purchase price of the two-color Artifact has been adjusted to 10,000 dust and the sell price is 5,000 dust.

◇New Origin Cards:

Martial Coup

WWW Cost9 Spell

Exile all creatures, then put all creatures with power 3 or less from your graveyard to the Defense Line.

Extort by Trick

UUU Cost10 Spell

You take all of your opponent's cards and put nine <Coercive Treaty> into your opponent's hand.

<Coercive Treaty>

Cost5 Spell

This card cannot be Offered. Exile after use.

Gain ① mana.

Doomsday Prophecy

BBB Cost3 Spell

Exile after use.

Put any card from your graveyard into your hand and shuffle a <Doomfall> into your library, then you get a <Doomsday Prophecy>.

<Doomfall>

BBB Cost13 Spell

This card cannot be Offered.

Deals 13 damage to all creatures and players. (you get hurt first)

Activation ~ At the end of your turn, if this card is in your hand, exile all cards in your library.

Fire of the End

RRR Cost9 Spell

Exile all creatures and Domain, exile all hands and graveyards, and each player's Life becomes 1, mana cap become 0.

Life Melody

GGG Cost10 Spell

Your Life becomes equal to the square of the number of friendly creatures on the field.

Opponent's Life becomes equal to the square of the number of enemy creatures on the field.