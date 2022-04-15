4.17.3 Update

◇The purchase price of the two-color Artifact has been adjusted to 10,000 dust and the sell price is 5,000 dust.
◇New Origin Cards:
Martial Coup
WWW Cost9 Spell
Exile all creatures, then put all creatures with power 3 or less from your graveyard to the Defense Line.
l
Extort by Trick
UUU Cost10 Spell
You take all of your opponent's cards and put nine <Coercive Treaty> into your opponent's hand.
<Coercive Treaty>
Cost5 Spell
This card cannot be Offered. Exile after use.
Gain ① mana.
l
Doomsday Prophecy
BBB Cost3 Spell
Exile after use.
Put any card from your graveyard into your hand and shuffle a <Doomfall> into your library, then you get a <Doomsday Prophecy>.
<Doomfall>
BBB Cost13 Spell
This card cannot be Offered.
Deals 13 damage to all creatures and players. (you get hurt first)
Activation ~ At the end of your turn, if this card is in your hand, exile all cards in your library.
l
Fire of the End
RRR Cost9 Spell
Exile all creatures and Domain, exile all hands and graveyards, and each player's Life becomes 1, mana cap become 0.
l
Life Melody
GGG Cost10 Spell
Your Life becomes equal to the square of the number of friendly creatures on the field.
Opponent's Life becomes equal to the square of the number of enemy creatures on the field.
Changed files in this update