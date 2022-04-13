 Skip to content

Deadside update for 13 April 2022

The 0.2.8.2 hotfix is live

Build 8549467 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Deadsiders.

The 0.2.8.2 hotfix is live.

It fixes some game crashes as well as the issue that allowed weapons to be duplicated. Servers may be temporarily unavailable: the game client needs to be updated.

⚠️ IMPORTANT! ⚠️
Please be sure to report any exploits you notice, it really helps us make the game a more friendly environment for all players. You can submit reports via email at deadsidecontact@gmail.com or via private messages on our social media channels. You can also send a DM to Lucas#3203 on Discord.

Please, keep in mind that exploit usage (including weapon dupes) is punished with a week-long ban. In case of a repeated violation, the duration of the ban is extended to a month.

Attention floating bases owners!

All bases built with the usage of this exploit are to be wiped with all the contents. All base owners and players registered on those bases are to receive week-long bans.

Changed files in this update

Deadside Content Depot 895401
