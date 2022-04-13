Soldat 2 "Total Rehaul" OUT NOW

Share · View all patches · Build 8549375 · Last edited 13 April 2022 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy

I've been creating this patch for 14 months. But it wouldn't be possible without an extremely helpful and positive team made of community members. I feel like the previous versions were done by me and this is a joint effort of many great individuals (too many to list unfortunately, but you know who you are).

So I want to say THANK YOU and I do hope this remade version represents what the community actually wanted from Soldat 2.

Soldat 2 MAJOR CHANGES:

REMADE EVERYTHING :)

Check the gameplay video if you haven't already:



REMADE MAPS

Some of the new and remade maps

dom_stronghold



dom_silo



ctf_snakebite



ctf_wretch



dm_arena



dm_arena2



REMADE MOVEMENT

Fixed a lot of things like momentum preservation, kick-jumping and flips to be exactly like in Soldat 1.

Balanced speeds and forces for greater fun!

Plus there's more:

hardrolls & glide rolls



front-flip



superman-dash (superman bump with high speed)



sliding (hold superman key)



NEW PRE-GAME LOBBY WITH TONS OF MODIFIERS

Players can now vote what to play next before each round

Many modifiers including realistic damage, movement and Fog of War!

REMADE UI

New main menu design with In-game news

End Results screen with match statistics

ADDED MATCHMAKING + RANKS + STATS

Made together with Norbo. The Gather known from Discord is now built-in the game!

REMADE DEATHMATCH

Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch has more Arena-shooter like gameplay which means:

limited ammo

weapon pickups on the map

dedicated spawns for health, ammo and grenades

There's a ClassicDeathmatch modifier if you prefer the classic experience!

PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS

No screenshot sorry :D

I've made major optimizations so you will have much more FPS and much smoother gameplay.

Network code is also MUCH better and smoother.

QUICK IN-GAME VOTING

REMADE LEVEL EDITOR

Maps based on editable polygons

Change everything including custom textures!

It's still beta, but extremely easy to prototype and create maps.

QOS IMPROVEMENTS AND CUSTOMIZATION

HUD on/off, custom colored cursors + much more

Custom background colors for greater clarity

DISCORD + STEAM INVITES

Very useful for quickly inviting a Discord channel or friends to the game or matchmaking queue

Steam friends invite

NEW WEAPONS!

3-shot Rocket Launcher

secondary RPG launcher with a guided missile!

all weapons rebalanced

WHAT'S NEXT?

Ranked matches and statistics need a lot of improvement and fixes. Also DM 1v1 is coming. Domination needs more work with more dedicated dom_ maps More maps, possibly more weapons, more modifiers and more fixes as usual

See you on Discord for feedback.

Have fun!

MM