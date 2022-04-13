Soldat 2 "Total Rehaul" OUT NOW

I've been creating this patch for 14 months. But it wouldn't be possible without an extremely helpful and positive team made of community members. I feel like the previous versions were done by me and this is a joint effort of many great individuals (too many to list unfortunately, but you know who you are).
So I want to say THANK YOU and I do hope this remade version represents what the community actually wanted from Soldat 2.
Soldat 2 MAJOR CHANGES:
REMADE EVERYTHING :)
Check the gameplay video if you haven't already:
REMADE MAPS
Some of the new and remade maps
dom_stronghold
dom_silo
ctf_snakebite
ctf_wretch
dm_arena
dm_arena2
REMADE MOVEMENT
Fixed a lot of things like momentum preservation, kick-jumping and flips to be exactly like in Soldat 1.
Balanced speeds and forces for greater fun!
Plus there's more:
hardrolls & glide rolls
front-flip
superman-dash (superman bump with high speed)
sliding (hold superman key)
NEW PRE-GAME LOBBY WITH TONS OF MODIFIERS
Players can now vote what to play next before each round
Many modifiers including realistic damage, movement and Fog of War!
REMADE UI
New main menu design with In-game news
End Results screen with match statistics
ADDED MATCHMAKING + RANKS + STATS
Made together with Norbo. The Gather known from Discord is now built-in the game!
REMADE DEATHMATCH
Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch has more Arena-shooter like gameplay which means:
- limited ammo
- weapon pickups on the map
- dedicated spawns for health, ammo and grenades
There's a ClassicDeathmatch modifier if you prefer the classic experience!
PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS
No screenshot sorry :D
I've made major optimizations so you will have much more FPS and much smoother gameplay.
Network code is also MUCH better and smoother.
QUICK IN-GAME VOTING
REMADE LEVEL EDITOR
Maps based on editable polygons
Change everything including custom textures!
It's still beta, but extremely easy to prototype and create maps.
QOS IMPROVEMENTS AND CUSTOMIZATION
HUD on/off, custom colored cursors + much more
Custom background colors for greater clarity
DISCORD + STEAM INVITES
Very useful for quickly inviting a Discord channel or friends to the game or matchmaking queue
Steam friends invite
NEW WEAPONS!
- 3-shot Rocket Launcher
- secondary RPG launcher with a guided missile!
- all weapons rebalanced
WHAT'S NEXT?
- Ranked matches and statistics need a lot of improvement and fixes. Also DM 1v1 is coming.
- Domination needs more work with more dedicated dom_ maps
- More maps, possibly more weapons, more modifiers and more fixes as usual
See you on Discord for feedback.
Have fun!
MM
