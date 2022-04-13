The Great Egg Hunt Seasonal Event!

We know how much you Explorers love to investigate every nook and cranny of the underground, and we’ve just launched an eggstra special seasonal event that’ll take you all over the map!

Introducing the Great Egg Hunt

Can you uncover the secret of the Golden Egg? From today, until the 19th of April, we’re inviting you to participate in a fun-filled week of egg hunting as part of Core Keeper’s first ever seasonal event. We’ve hidden a variety of eggs in all corners of the underground, and it’s up to you to find them.

Dig through the Dirt Biome, comb the Clay Caves, fight your way across the Forgotten Ruins, and amble through Azeos’ Wilderness until you’ve got enough eggs to craft the mysterious Golden Egg – a unique collectable that players can (permanently!) keep in their bases to show off their egg-hunting skills.

There’s more to the Golden Egg than meets the eye, however. As well as being a decorative item, legends tell of another secret use for the Golden Egg that’s been lost to the ages. Will you be able to uncover its alternative function and unlock any extra hidden bonuses as a result?

As we get closer to revealing more details about Core Keeper’s first major content update, we wanted to surprise players with our first ever in-game event. We’re still hard at work on the Sunken Sea Biome, and the Egg Hunt is just one of many new ideas we’ve had since the start of our journey earlier this year. We hope everyone enjoys the hunt to craft the Golden Egg!