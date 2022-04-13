 Skip to content

Barton Lynch Pro Surfing 2022 update for 13 April 2022

Early Access Release v.004

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good afternoon,

Thanks to everyone that have been leaving feedback to help improve Barton Lynch Pro Surfing 2022.

We're taking some inspiration from Hopoo Games and going to start putting a ‘🌊’ icon in front of the changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players. We're hoping this will illustrate the contribution that you're making towards the game.

Bug Fixes:

  • 🌊 Fixed bug that prevented player from progressing to main menu after selecting a new character
  • Fixed bug that prevented player from returning to main menu after selecting shirtless option
  • Fixed some navigation issues in customisation
  • Fixed physics bug when the player jumps whilst leaving wave
  • Fixed blendshape issues with jerseys when certain tops are equipped

Additions/Alterations:

  • 🌊 Changed logic to camera to help improve vision when surfing in the tube
  • 🌊 Increased amount that stalling decelerates the player to aid in getting into tube
  • Removed F1 hotkey that deleted players' saves (oops)
  • Localization changes

We'll have one more patch coming out tomorrow before the long weekend so be sure to keep an eye out!

The Bungarra team.

