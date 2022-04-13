 Skip to content

Squad update for 13 April 2022

Squad v2.15 is Live Now

Last edited by Wendy

Attention Squaddies,

Squad’s v2.15 update is now live for players to download.

For details on what’s in this latest update visit our Release Notes which we posted yesterday (LINK URL).

To report any technical issues you might experience after updating to v2.15 please share them on our forums (LINK URL).

The Australian Faction was originally developed by the modding organization Midnight Interactive Pty Ltd. Offworld purchased the mod and has spent many months fine-tuning the artwork and mechanics.

Thank you for your attention.

At ease,

– Offworld Industries

