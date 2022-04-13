Moon VR is Back and Updated

Share · View all patches · Build 8549000 · Last edited 13 April 2022 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Dear all,

Moon VR is back and our team is constantly working to improve your experience with us.

Here is what’s new in our latest version on Steam:

**[Features]

New codecs to support more video formats;

Valve Index controller manual;

An exit button on the home page.

[Improvements]

Easier file location and selection by optimized File Explorer;

Better experiences with better performance and stability;

Some issues fixed.**

We do look forward to your feedback!

Feel free to join us on Discord, or send your suggestions or issues to support@moonvrplayer.com

Thank you for your support!

Moon VR