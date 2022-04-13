 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Moon VR Video Player update for 13 April 2022

Moon VR is Back and Updated

Share · View all patches · Build 8549000 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear all,

Moon VR is back and our team is constantly working to improve your experience with us.
Here is what’s new in our latest version on Steam:

**[Features]
New codecs to support more video formats;
Valve Index controller manual;
An exit button on the home page.

[Improvements]
Easier file location and selection by optimized File Explorer;
Better experiences with better performance and stability;
Some issues fixed.**

We do look forward to your feedback!
Feel free to join us on Discord, or send your suggestions or issues to support@moonvrplayer.com

Thank you for your support!
Moon VR

Changed files in this update

Moon VR Video Player Content Depot 705161
  • Loading history…
Develop Depot Depot 705169
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.