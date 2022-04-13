It’s fixed! №47

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In this digest we would like to tell you about our continuing work on improvements and fixes in the game.

Vehicles in the sight disappear at distance

This was the complaint about some individual helicopters where the described bug may occur. We found the cause of this issue and want to invite you to verify the fix in the battle.

Accelerated the turn for the M4 Sherman series

The entire series of American medium tanks became slightly more dynamic when turning on the spot - and there is nothing else to add about it. Better to check it out for yourself.

Continuing to set up the anti-aircraft defence

The helicopter pad air defence has undergone a new tweak. We noted your comments on the anti-aircraft artillery range that reached the battlefield of the ground vehicles and interfered with the battle.

The range of warning fire has been reduced by 500 metres, the number of anti-aircraft guns has been halved and anti-aircraft guns themselves now only provide warning fire. The enemy will no longer be able to hide from your attack under anti-aircraft guns located at the edge of the battlefield.

We continue to monitor and improve this.

Fixed some bugs in the flora

Several notable fixes regarding vegetation. We have removed the effect of the dust that appeared near trees when a shot or explosion happened nearby and left only beautiful falling leaves. Fixed the animation and voiceover for falling bushes that sounded like big trees and also left big clouds of dust behind and our staff of lumberjacks uprooted trees from the runway in the “Sicily” location.

We have also added a small reward in SL to the “Children of Arachis” event for actions that are also rewarded with Lions in random battles. You still have time to participate in the Battle for Arachis and its trophies!

More improvements

For this digest we have prepared a large set of useful fixes and game improvements. Be sure to read the full list below - there are many interesting things.

Once again, many thanks for all your bug reports that you submitted using our special service.

Ground vehicles

R-LAU — the armour penetration capability of the Cudgel-33A missile has been adjusted from 1800->1300mm. Source: “Official report for Military Imperium Council. Combat heavy vehicles. Book 1, Pg. 2325”.

— the armour penetration capability of the Cudgel-33A missile has been adjusted from 1800->1300mm. Source: “Official report for Military Imperium Council. Combat heavy vehicles. Book 1, Pg. 2325”. Zachlam Tager — disappearing missiles have been fixed.

— disappearing missiles have been fixed. Т-72А , Т-72АВ TURMS-T , Т-72B , Т-72B 1989 , Т-90А — armouring of the spare tracks has been adjusted from 30 → 20 mm.

, , , , — armouring of the spare tracks has been adjusted from 30 → 20 mm. Leopard 2A4 , Leopard 2A5 , Leopard 2A6 , Leopard 2PL , Strv 121 , Strv 122A , Strv 122B PLSS — targeting angles of the AA machine gun have been adjusted.

, , , , , , — targeting angles of the AA machine gun have been adjusted. M60A1 (AOS) , M60A1 RISE(P) , M60A3 TTS , Magach 6A , M60A3 TTS(CN) , M60A1 “D.C.Ariete” — a bug has been fixed that allowed the machine gun passing through elements of the turret.

, , , , , — a bug has been fixed that allowed the machine gun passing through elements of the turret. M3 Bradley — localization of the TOW ATGM has been corrected.

— localization of the TOW ATGM has been corrected. M4 Sherman tanks — pivot radius has been reduced.

Aircraft/Helicopters

Etendard IVM — a ballistic calculator for rockets has been added.

— a ballistic calculator for rockets has been added. Saab A32A — incorrect naming in the modification of bombs has been corrected.

— incorrect naming in the modification of bombs has been corrected. AB 205 A-1 — missed animation of the rotation of the minigun has been fixed.

— missed animation of the rotation of the minigun has been fixed. AH-1G — missed animation of the rotation of the М195 gun has been fixed.

— missed animation of the rotation of the М195 gun has been fixed. Saab JA-37 , Saab AJ-37 - a bug has been fixed that caused an incorrect engine speed and available thrust.

, - a bug has been fixed that caused an incorrect engine speed and available thrust. Matra R530, Matra R530E — max launch range has been adjusted (report).

Naval

A bug has been fixed that caused overestimated prices on Soviet naval vessels for weapon presets with 45-36NU torpedoes.

Other changes

Parameters in AA guns of the helipads have been adjusted. The number of AA guns has been reduced from 4 to 2, AA guns now fire only warning shots dealing no damage; fire range has been reduced from 3,500 to 3,000 metres.

A low reward in Silver Lions has been added to the “Children of Arachis' ' mission for all actions in combat that are normally awarded in random battles.

A bug has been fixed where falling bushes from gun fire sounded like falling trees and caused clouds of dust.

Looped sound has been fixed in the boat tutorial mission.

A bug has been fixed that caused trees to appear on the airfield in the “Sicily” mission.

A bug has been fixed for some helicopters which caused ground vehicles to disappear in the sight camera on long distances.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.