Creative Mode is out now!

As a brand new feature in the game, you now get to unleash your creativity and build and share your own creations in Creative Mode. This is a much-requested addition to the game where you can go and build your own models or scenes with a curated selection of LEGO bricks.

There are several available themes and different options for build plates to start out with: Some have a bit of inspiration built in from the start like the lower half of a car for example, and some plates are more empty and designed for you to be creative. We have kept the controls and interface as simple as the rest of the game: When you open a brick bin you get a curated selection of bricks to build with. Placing a brick automatically gives you another one in the same shape and color which is great for building symmetrical things. If you open the bin again you get a new selection of bricks. The paint bucket can be used to dye your bricks by literally pouring paint over them to change their color.

Once your creation is done, open the photo mode where you can adjust the lighting and viewing angle before taking the perfect picture of your model and sharing it with your friends. We look forward to seeing what you come up with!