 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Vincemus - Air Combat update for 13 April 2022

Vincemus Patch 0.9.8b

Share · View all patches · Build 8548561 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

Activated Developer console for Live Build - If you find anything not working correctly, click the bottom center of the screen and a box will flash, click it 3 times and a console will appear. Once open it should have a page for any errors. Please take a screenshot and send it to our discord server and under #bug-submissions.

This will give us more information on what broke and help in fixing any problems you encounter.
Password for the console is 1231

If you need help activating the console please let me know on discord https://discord.gg/375gJsq or the steam discussions.

Changed files in this update

Vincemus - Air Combat Content Depot 1303011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.