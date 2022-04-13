Vincemus Patch 0.9.8b

New Content:

Activated Developer console for Live Build - If you find anything not working correctly, click the bottom center of the screen and a box will flash, click it 3 times and a console will appear. Once open it should have a page for any errors. Please take a screenshot and send it to our discord server and under #bug-submissions.

This will give us more information on what broke and help in fixing any problems you encounter.

Password for the console is 1231

If you need help activating the console please let me know on discord https://discord.gg/375gJsq or the steam discussions.