Controller Rework Patch Notes

Hey everyone!

Hopefully you find this update useful in some way. The major change it brings is a rework of the controller system. If you're curious, I've included a "detailed" list of changes below, followed by a couple of notes about the roadmap going forward.

Minecart Madness Verson 1.1.0 Patch Notes

Menus

add options menu

fullscreen, fps and hitbox display, and bindings are now all modifiable through the options menu, accessible from the main menu

remove 'controls' section from gamemode selection screen

Key- and controller-bindings

add support for custom key- and controller-bindings

add interface for easy controller assignment

Save data

add automatic highscore and binding save data

save data is created if none is detected at runtime

save data is updated on game-over and when quitting the application

I originally planned to include minor cart animations (track angle-matching) in this update, but wanted to add keybinding support as soon as possible and figured that visual changes could wait a little longer. I'll keep an up-to-date roadmap in the #roadmap channel of the Minecart Madness Discord server (join link).

Also, I've sent a request to Steam in order to make the game free to play. I'm not sure how long it'll take for it to be reviewed, but if you're curious about the game and don't want to spend any money, wait a few more days and it should lose the price-tag. I really appreciate all of the people who have supported the game until now. I'm honestly surprised with the reception I've gotten.

As always please leave any feedback or bug sightings in the Discord server, or contact me directly over discord (_peanutButter#3802) or by email (minecartmadnessluke@gmail.com).

Thanks,

PB