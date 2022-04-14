Expanding the Horizon | Update Preview

New content is on its way! In this post we share some exciting previews of what’s to come as well as what QOL fixes we’ve made recently. Plus an easter treat, as the Animal Masks DLC is now available!

Hello Explorers!

We’re currently flat out working on exciting new content for you. Alongside new content, we’re continuing to work our way through bugs and obstacles. Thralls have attempted to sabotage our mission with malicious DDoS attacks on our servers that have been causing outages. Nevertheless, we are persevering and doing our very best. Please read here for more information:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1418630/view/3211637628701116521

Dread Hunger Animal Masks

Which animal are you? The Animal Masks collection offers three different animals to suit your personality.

Pack includes:

Wolf Mask

Hare Mask

Owl Mask

Purchase the new Animal Masks DLC here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1908761/Dread_Hunger_Animal_Masks/

Upcoming Content Sneak Peak

Refurbished Map - The Expanse

After playing matches with you, and reading a lot of your thoughts and feedback, we’ve got plans for The Expanse to get a little TLC.

The Expanse doesn’t get a lot of love in its current state, but it certainly has potential for it. To reach this potential, there are a few things we have planned. We aim to take out some of the higher level 'cheap feeling' techniques that have been abused, balance the map further, and add more cohesive thematic elements.

Dockside Area - Merchants

Merchants are arriving at the dockside shortly! The Dockside will be the place for all your customization and cosmetic needs.

Meet the friendly faces that you’ll come to visit shortly:

New Thrall Spell - Doppelgänger

Seeing double? That’s a real possibility in the upcoming content update! Doppelgänger uses your dark magic to clone another player. Spin the crew into complete disarray and confusion as you board the ship as the Cook but leave as the Doctor. But be careful not to run into the person you’re cloning - choose your moments wisely.

Other News

Over 107,000 Concurrent Players

The other night we hit 107k! We’re beyond stoked that so many of you are enjoying Dread Hunger. And to add to that…

One Million Copies Sold

Sorry, what?! We’re in absolute awe of the overwhelming support we’ve received from you. Thank you so much for sailing along with us on this expedition. You’ve helped shape the game into what it is today, and you continue to play a huge role in where it goes next. We’ll be sure to pour a glass tonight and raise it to you, Explorers. So thank you again! We can’t wait to see where Dread Hunger goes next.

As always - much love from the Dread Hunger Team.

Follow our socials!

Discord: http://discord.gg/dreadhunger

Twitter: @DreadHungerGame

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DreadHunger

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/DreadHunger/