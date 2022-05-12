EARLY ACCESS OUT NOW!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Afterschool Studios and Modern Wolf are excited to present to you the Cantata Early Access release!!!

We are so excited to launch into early access and can't wait for you to try us out! This has been a long road but everyone who has been involved either on our team, socials, or otherwise has given us valuable input towards making Cantata one of the best turn-based tactics around!

This is a game that is easy to learn but difficult to master, you will need to think strategically as you build your bases and defend against the AI. You'll face off against the other factions as you play through the campaign, but the planet of Shoal isn't one to let you idly move across its surface.

What you can get from Early Access TODAY

👽 Three fully playable factions - Choose from the Humans, Aliens or Machines.

📘 Three of nine stories missions - Character-driven, immersive storytelling.

🔧 Mod support - Modify the game to your heart's content and create the world you desire.

You now have early access. So what happens next?

You can already find our first roadmap on our Steam page and you can expect monthly updates, community events in our Discord, modding updates on our Twitter and the latest information delivered to you from our newsletter.

About Cantata

Choose a Commanding Officer from one of three factions. Explore, expand, and endure across campaigns set on a mysterious planet steeped in mystical sci-fi lore! Fight tactical, turn-based battles across large maps. Mod the game and make it your own!

