v1.54 - Sigils & More!

New Content
• Added 24 unlockable Sigils in Alchemy! You must connect to the new Lab Mainframe bonus in World 4 before you can get any though.
• 2 new Lab Mainframe bonuses: The Sigil one described above, and the Viral Connection bonus at the far right end!
• Say /dance to dance it up!! Seriously, say that in game, you're missing out on all the fun!!!
Quality Adjustments
• Adjusted the positioning of Shrine World Tour + Viaduct of the Gods lab mainframe bonuses. I mainly did this to move the Viaduct bonus out of the way, so those who want to avoid it will have an easier time avoiding it!
• Adjusted "Meal Cooking" display to not go bonkers when you're cooking 1000s of that meal per second. More visually satisfying and not confusing anymore!
Balance Changes
• Changed dungeon party formulas to favor bigger parties. Smaller parties were not nerfed, but larger parties were buffed in terms of lower monster HP and higher drop rates!
• Adjusted Post Office material scaling to stop scaling up after 100 orders completed.
• Mimic Card now gives less Drop Rate.
• Bop Box Card now gives more Drop Rate.
Bug Fixes
• Fixed text colour of MAXED OUT salt lick upgrades to be yellow, instead of white/red arbitarily
• Pet tabs will no longer randomly disappear if you back-out of a pet battle as you are Defeated by going to a different tab (to skip the "defeated..." popup with the hammer),
• Fixed bug where Total STR/AGI/WIS/LUK from alchemy were being counted as Base instead of Total.
• Adjusted Tsar Pet Ability to be 100% dmg per line instead of 70%, but now has a 40s base cooldown instead of 25s
• Looter Pet Ability can no longer randomly select Monolith. When it does so, it will instead cast Fastidious.
• Fixed Cannoli meal to properly gives +% TD worship points, instead of + TD starting points
• Fixed an issue where the "+2% afk for characters" bonus from Desert Merit Task wasn't being correctly applied to Skill AFK gain rates.
Happy Mid-Febtembuly gamers ;)
Love,
Lavaflame2 ːreheartː
