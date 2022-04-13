 Skip to content

KurtzPel update for 13 April 2022

April 13th, 2022 KP Shop Item Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Chasers!

Here are the new premium items being added to KurtzPel on April 13th, 2022.

1. Candy Darling Weapon Package – 1,600 KP -> 1,200 KP
※ A package that contains 2 cubes that let you select 1 Candy Darling Weapon (Great Sword, Longbow, Staff, Kunai, Double Glaive, Rifle, Battle Axe) of your choice.
※ Candy Darling Weapon Package and individual weapons will only be sold during UTC+0 2022-04-13 after maintenance – 2022-05-11 01:00.


<Great Sword>

<Longbow>

<Staff>

<Kunai>

<Double Glaive>

<Rifle>

<Battle Axe>

2. Candy Darling Emote Package – 1,200 KP -> 900 KP
※ A package that contains Patissier and Cotton Candy emotes.
※ Candy Darling Emote Package and individual emotes will only be sold during UTC+0 2022-04-13 after maintenance – 2022-05-11 01:00.


<Patissier>

<Cotton Candy>

