April 13th, 2022 KP Shop Item Update

Last edited 13 April 2022 – 05:06:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello Chasers!

Here are the new premium items being added to KurtzPel on April 13th, 2022.

1. Candy Darling Weapon Package – 1,600 KP -> 1,200 KP

※ A package that contains 2 cubes that let you select 1 Candy Darling Weapon (Great Sword, Longbow, Staff, Kunai, Double Glaive, Rifle, Battle Axe) of your choice.

※ Candy Darling Weapon Package and individual weapons will only be sold during UTC+0 2022-04-13 after maintenance – 2022-05-11 01:00.



<Great Sword>



<Longbow>



<Staff>



<Kunai>



<Double Glaive>



<Rifle>



<Battle Axe>

2. Candy Darling Emote Package – 1,200 KP -> 900 KP

※ A package that contains Patissier and Cotton Candy emotes.

※ Candy Darling Emote Package and individual emotes will only be sold during UTC+0 2022-04-13 after maintenance – 2022-05-11 01:00.



<Patissier>



<Cotton Candy>