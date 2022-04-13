April 13th, 2022 KP Shop Item Update

Hello Chasers!
Here are the new premium items being added to KurtzPel on April 13th, 2022.
1. Candy Darling Weapon Package –
1,600 KP -> 1,200 KP
※ A package that contains 2 cubes that let you select 1 Candy Darling Weapon (Great Sword, Longbow, Staff, Kunai, Double Glaive, Rifle, Battle Axe) of your choice.
※ Candy Darling Weapon Package and individual weapons will only be sold during UTC+0 2022-04-13 after maintenance – 2022-05-11 01:00.
<Great Sword>
<Longbow>
<Staff>
<Kunai>
<Double Glaive>
<Rifle>
<Battle Axe>
2. Candy Darling Emote Package –
1,200 KP -> 900 KP
※ A package that contains Patissier and Cotton Candy emotes.
※ Candy Darling Emote Package and individual emotes will only be sold during UTC+0 2022-04-13 after maintenance – 2022-05-11 01:00.
<Patissier>
<Cotton Candy>
Changed files in this update