 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Krampus Kills update for 13 April 2022

V0.51 Added Speed Run Leaderboard! And more...

Share · View all patches · Build 8547381 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch v.051

Hello everyone,

We now have a leaderboard that will display the game time when you beat the game. You can view the leaderboard by going to Community Hub > view stats

Other changes

-The game now has a Load From Last Checkpoint in the game menu.

-The Cemetery map has been tweaked a bit to improve the frame rate. This largely involved removing some of the trees which were eating up memory (all the moving branches and whatnot with the dynamic lighting).

-There is a nice tutorial video that plays in the sewer for new players to give combat tips.

-bug with the bridge in CastleKrampus. Players were able to jump past a part that they were not supposed to and that has been fixed.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.