Patch version 1.0.18

Build 8547176 · Last edited 13 April 2022 – 00:19:13 UTC

More fixes and small improvements:

-- the game AI now takes control of characters that it afflicts with Enthralled status.

-- the game no longer considers spaces with impassably large elevation differences as valid alternative spawn points for non-flying reinforcements when their original spawn point is blocked. (Among other things, Fera won't spawn on top of the fortress walls any longer.)

-- fixed: when using Swim, the game would place skill target tiles onto any adjacent bridge or land tile even if the elevation difference was too great.

-- fixed: in some circumstances, the shop interface would fail to load the player's reserve supplies, which could result in the reserve supplies simply being wiped.

-- added a field to the character creator allowing players to assign an on-death attack to characters (e.g. Explode, Big Shield, etc.)

-- added error-checking to counterattacks, masteries, and proficiencies within the skill progression field of the character creator.

-- fixed: the page buttons for picking test rosters within the cut scene and map editors had lost their reference to the functions that actually flipped the pages.

-- fixed: the cut scene editor was throwing a null error when previewing shops due to the shop script trying to reference gamepad navigation logic that doesn't exist within the campaign editor.

-- fixed: using ShakeScreen in cut scenes would cause the game to throw a null error.

-- made the "redded out" coloration within the character screen consistent with the coloration used everywhere else in-engine.

-- optimization: removed an unnecessarily duplicative step in deserializing the reserve supplies when loading game data for a cut scene.

-- fixed: portraits had lost reference to their 2D particle spawners, causing the PortraitParticles action not to work.