Guntech 2.24 (Easter Update!)

Guntech 2.24 is live now!
- New Seasonal level, "Easter Egg Hunt", where you hunt for eggs Guntech-style, with your rocket ship!
- Improvements to the way level goals are displayed during the level and after the level
- New control mode: You can opt to disable thrusting with the left stick and thrust using the right trigger instead. Using this mode, the left stick controls the direction of the ship while the trigger controls thrust.
- Major change in how content is unlocked: ALL 5 worlds and the seasonal levels are now unlocked at the start of the game. The levels within each level are still locked (except for the first level) as before, but you can now jump between the worlds. If you get stuck somewhere, you can jump to another world and continue playing there.
