Yomi Alliance 1.1.0 update

An update for Yomi Alliance has been released.

This update fixes the "neverending loop" some players experienced after week 17 in Academy, and it prevented to access the missions after it. It was very tricky to find the bug since it only happened if some choices were made during the game, causing an instruction over a few dozens to misbehave.

I thank you for your feedback and constant help you gave me to find this bug allowing me to fix it. If you encounter any other issue, please send me a mail to bugs[at]brunimultimedia.com, I always reply to your envaluable feedback.