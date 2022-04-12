5.5.0 Update

New Features

Device Pairing

You Are Now Able To Pair SteamVR Devices With OVRAS.

SteamVR Tab -> Device Pairing Information

In General, with an empty dongle, make your device enter pairing mode (blue-flashing light), and hit pair in app. The Dongle Must not have another device currently attached to it and powered.

Why? Unlike Steam's Native interface ours allows you to bind to specific dongles. Additionally for users that use additional devices besides the controllers it is a very common for your controllers to get bound to dongles that are not the Headsets, in this configuration you can have tracking issues, and strongly suggest you bind your controllers to the HMD.

Space Drag Multiplier

Multiplier in Space Drag to allow you to multiply your real world movement i.e. drag 1m translates to 2m in game with a 2x multiplier

Auto-Apply Chaperone

Option in Settings you can now have a chaperone profile auto-apply on launch (great for WMR native chaperone users) At this time you will still have to close out of room-setup so not quite 100% yet.

Settings Removal

The Following Settings Have Been Removed to better support Space Drag Features (i.e. these are all defaulted on now)

Enable Seated Motion

Enable Un-Cal Motion

OpenXR Fix

The Following Setting has been removed because a change to OpenVR/SteamVR Deprecated it

Adjust Chaperone

Fixes