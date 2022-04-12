 Skip to content

GunQuest update for 12 April 2022

Minor Feature Update Version 0.0.2.2

Build 8546684 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

+Changed dialogue from Save System
+New Music added to Strange House
+Changed gold drop amounts in lieu of new reward system
+Added chest spawn at the end of battles
+Added more grass to the overworld areas
+Misc. bug fixes for enemy AI and overworld

I'm having lots of fun with the development of this game! I hope you all are enjoying playing it just as much as I do!

As for future development, I plan on adding a new area and a new boss in the next update, so plan on not hearing from me for a few days, (unless you've joined the discord!)

Have a great one GunQuesters!

