Rank: Warmaster News and Updates April 12, 2022



Greetings, Warmasters and Candidates! This is the newsletter for April 12, 2022, the first April newsletter. The main update this time is some long standing visual and control issues in the Navigation (RTS) screen.

Quality of Life

Progress is being made behind the scenes on tutorial 2 (Prologue 2), the city building tutorial. Expect a major update in the next release. In the mean time, a button on the title screen goes to a YouTube video from our multiplayer test channel that should work as a tutorial for now, while the in-game tutorials are being worked on.

The main change is a long standing issue in the Navigation Screen (RTS). Several things have been addressed, one of which is accurate picking of the ground. This should finally once and for all get rid of the "jitters" upon placing a building. Another update is the long standing bug that sometimes made the terrain disappear or appear in the wrong place. This was actually caused by a syncing issue to the terrain generator thread and the main game thread. In essence, it was using the wrong spot to generate the terrain from. Another update is built cities should be more visible at a distance, even from low orbit. While not perfect, it is still a far better feel that before.

Artistic Update

The buildings are still being updated with the new "striping" style. Some other ships and even new ships will be added soon with their PBR updates.

Below is how things look in orbit around mars. It is amazing how far things have come from some of the original pictures of this.

Short-term RoadMap

The City building tutorial is currently getting the most attention, which is also why there were so many updates and fixes to the RTS side of the game. Expect a new and updated trailer very soon!

That's all for this update, stay tuned for more news next time! If you'd like to give Rank: Warmaster a try for yourself, pick up a copy on Steam and begin your conquest of Mars!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1422270/Rank_Warmaster/