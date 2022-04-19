Corrupted Fates - The brand new expansion for Dice Legacy is now available!

The time has finally come - Corrupted Fates, Dice Legacy's expansion releases today!

We're very happy to bring to you a lot of new content for Dice Legacy, including a brand new game mode. This time, we're fully embracing the dark side of the ring!

Corrupted Fates focuses on Cultists - a brand new class of dice. Invaders are at your shores and your society, weak and corrupted, falls prey to the allure of a dark and powerful entity.

Cultist add new mechanics such as a Madness meter to keep in check, Revelations that grant new powers, Corrupted Policies proposed by other classes and more. We also built on existing systems and expanded upon Corruption with the overall intent of adding new layers of depth to the Dice Legacy gameplay. Cultists are powerful and versatile but bring with them a lot of dangers.

We also added a new game mode that focuses on the ending of Dice Legacy, this time from the point of view of The Others. The council thinks that by sacrificing you they can stop the attackers. What will you sacrifice to save yourself?

Content Overview

New Dice Class: Cultists

A mysterious Cult has formed within your realm. Cultists can sacrifice other Dice to tap into arcane powers.

11 new technologies, 12 new policies and 7 new Memories to collect.

A new Ruler: The Vicar. A longstanding member of the Council, capable of hiding the Corruption that is spreading among the people.

6 new buildings: Obtain resources by sacrificing Dice in the Void Well. Generate knowledge by corrupting Dice in the Knowledge Extractor. Appease your people at the Offering Stone and generate new previously impossible combinations of Dice in the Cradle of Rebirth.

New Mechanics

As the Cultists presence grows, it will lead other classes to propose Corrupted Policies . Very powerful but with sinister downsides.

. Very powerful but with sinister downsides. Your wicked actions will cause your Madness to rise. This could be your downfall or the key to access new powers.

to rise. This could be your downfall or the key to access new powers. Accept Revelations from an otherworldly presence. Your newfound insight will yield powerful effects based on the faces you have in your dice pool.

New Game Mode: The Downfall

Witness the end of Dice Legacy from the Other's side. Invaders are at your shores. Your society is weak and corrupted and the council thinks that in your sacrifice lies the solution to their problems. You must build a galleon and escape this forsaken land.

A whole new way of playing Dice Legacy. Sacrifice Dice to obtain Soul Tokens and exchange them for resources. Manage the Council threat and escape before the attack.

Changes to the base game

The following improvements have been made to the game and will be available to all players who already own the game.

Fixed an issue where the game could randomly freeze for some players.

Added an option to keep sounds play in the background if the app loses focus

Changed the way tutorials work. Now they unlock progressively and their progress is carried between games. This means that you can play with the tutorial enabled and only see prompts for things you have not seen yet. The tutorial can be reset from the Game options menu.

We now check for scenario completions on game startup based on the player profile. This should solve the issue of some achievements not triggering for some players.

The build menu doesn't have arrows anymore and spreads wider.

Various Balancing adjustments.

Overall we really hope you will enjoy the expansion and that you enjoyed your journey through the Ringworld with us. We'll see you on the other side!

Gian Paolo