Login/Lobby Client changes:

Created a custom game lobby system allowing users to create their own lobbies, view a list of existing lobbies, and join other lobbies through the lobby list.

Users can now chat with other players in the same lobby using a new chatbox

When host starts a match, it now displays the status of the matchmaking and which region was chosen by the matchmaking system

Fixed on player join and team switch bugs

Fixed bug where leaving or crashing from a lobby would not remove player.

Added leave button which takes user back to lobby list.

Added handling for case where more than 15 people join the same lobby (untested)

Restyled UI, added background image, and a few UI sounds

Added tooltips to clarify signup fields username vs display name

Added a tip message when game starts letting players know about using scroll wheel to zoom in/out

New Units:

Added a new Cyromancer hero!

The ice mage includes a total of 4 new units: Mage -> Ice Mage -> Ice Wizard -> Cyromancer

General Changes:

Added a button in ESC menu that allows players to leave a game and return to the lobby list menu

Updated the color and clarity of the text that pops up when dealing damage

HP Bars now show how much damage done briefly when taking damage via yellow color.

Added some text indicating dangerous areas and which areas give more lumber

Trees in ocean area now give 1.25x lumber up from 1.15x

Starting wood increased again from 800->1000

Bug Fixes / Misc:

Fixed bug where forgot password did not work

Fixed bug where if host cancels matchmaking (starting new game), a game session would be created but never terminated and take up space on the server.

Fixed bug where a player with high latency sometimes might not load into game

Fixed bug where undead team would crash if human builder researches "second chance" upgrade to level 2

Optimized HP and Mana bars performance

Fixed bug where undead berserker could not cast spells after casting berserk in rare cases

Fixed animation issues with undead berserker

Fixed bug where slowing dragon would cause animations to seemingly teleport the dragon

Changed color for mana cost text so it's more readable.

Unit Changes / Balancing:

Lowered ancient turtle slow and attack speed. Lowered lesser turtle armor.

Lowered early game skeleton summons damage and HP

Skeleton Captain attack speed slowed from 1->0.85

Trained workers now have a one-time use migrate ability which gives them massive speed boost for 15 seconds

Builder evolve wait time reduced from 90 -> 80

Undead Berserker now casts jump spell much faster and also made recovery time of the spell faster

Undead Berserker spin ability damage to minions 40% -> 60%

Undead Berserker upswing stun duration 1 -> 1.2 seconds

Undead Berserker meteor strike (jump) stun duration per level +0.1 -> +0.15 seconds

Undead Berserker is now resistant to knockback (side effect of another change but keeping it for now)