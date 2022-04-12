Patch 0.5.0

New Content

Contains 4 (?) new achievements:

1 new relic/major gameplay feature (Arcana)

1 more level of Banish

1 new weapon

Inlaid Library Coffin

The new content in this patch will allow you to summon chaos and vicious creatures and also tap into the great occult power of the Arcanas. It sounds like this though:



Tweaks:

Minor changes to spawn waves

Changed base drop rate of some Treasure Chests from 80% to 100%

Reduced Cooldown of Carréllo

Each rank in "Skip" now gives 2 skips instead of 1

Specified Clock Speed in Stage Selection

Removed special BGM from weapons (it stays on special characters only)

Bugfix:

Game data will now be saved when backing out of selection menus

How to unlock Arcanas as a game mechanic

[spoiler]- Find the Randomazzo at the top of Stage 4. Be careful.[/spoiler]

How to unlock more Arcanas

[spoiler]- After finding the Randomazzo, new unlocks will be available and visible in the Unlocks menu. There are 6 Arcanas in this patch, more will be added in future patches.[/spoiler]

How to activate Arcanas during a run

[spoiler]- You get to choose any unlocked Arcana at the start of a new run. After that, if you have unlocked more arcanas than just the default one, then there is a chance you can get a random draft from Trasure Chests. Most Treasure Chests containing Arcanas are carried by bosses spawning at minute 11:00 and 21:00. You can carry a maximum of 3 Arcanas at the same time.[/spoiler]

The real Early Access content

Because of the way I've originally tested the game mechanics in VS, most of what we've seen so far has somewhat always been from the realm of the expected.

With Arcanas that's going to change a little.

This new layer of game mechanics will be largely untested due to the large amount of interactions it could have, so there might be major changes to them as we move forward in patches.

Please keep this in mind when discussing Arcanas, there will inevitably be talks about what's trash and what's op, but my concern is about people fighting over this kind of stuff and forgetting the main point of the game: having fun.

So I hope you have fun finding new ways to break the game and reach 1fps again, and fingers crossed there won't be need for nerfs, only buffs :)