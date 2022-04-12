Early Access Content Pack 12: Monster Mash

Q: What do a Dracolich, Drider, Owlbear, and Black Pudding have in common?

A: They’re in this release pack!

Hello again! We didn’t want to leave you hanging for too long without an asset release, so we scrounged up these denizens of darkness for you in this small content pack we’re calling Monster Mash. We hope these creatures find a warm home in the guts of your adventuring party!

As for Cyberpunk development, we now have two full tilesets finalized, a handful of new minis, and some new atmospheric elements in progress. But that’s just scratching the surface of this giant pack, so work continues and we'll have some more updates in the coming days.

Thanks again for your amazing support!

BouncyRock Team

BUILD-ID: 8545928 - Download Size: 78.9 MB