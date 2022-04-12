Hotfix: Naming (Expanded forbidden word culling)

While adjusting some name generation stuff, ran into a situation in which offensive words which were supposed to be banned from the name-gen were appearing. This hot-fix changes that.

It also brings with it some work-in-progress changes which improve readability of the generated names, and assign different name-gen Markov models to different continents. As such, people and cities from a given landmass will share a consistent naming pattern, to add some flavour to the world. Current word models are English, French and Chinese. German was tried, but proved less successful, although some changes to the probability biasing may allow German-sounding names to be included in the near future.