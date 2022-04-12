midsize update

So today I have added more recipes to some benches. mostly carpenter, fabric, auto benches and added a new one. the Deco bench! now you can spruce up your base with a couch table and chair and framed art (lets hope). Fixed some crafting/cooking recipes. I am still figuring out why the respawn doesn't work on your bed I did make it so you do not lose your stuff! so for now you get a pass.. Let me know what doesn't work. UPCOMING ADDITIONS. You will have UI to see progress and show you what to do next. there will be lots of repairing to do to get off the island, and soon you will be able to plant food and make exterior lights and power . then animal taming and raising. then cars.

good luck survivors