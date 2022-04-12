Update 1.1.3 - More polishing and finetuning!

Some minor fixes!

Fixed a secret that I promised my server, turns out it had broken.

Added a brand new thing to make up for that secret, I was originally gonna just add this in 2.0, but it's in the game now, good luck trying to find it :>

Added a warning for copyrighted audio and instructions for how to clear it

Updated the credits a bit so they are more accurate (and added some cute stuff there too)

Updated the theater

The key in the vents actually has a purpose, its not the purpose originally intended, but its cute nonetheless

I think that is all, Act 2 and 2.0 are coming along... sorta? Act 2 and 2.0 are basically trapped in the biggest development hell you've ever seen as I struggle with my exams lol, but I'm slowly but surely making progress.

Don't believe me? Here's some proof, the brand new theater :P



I just released my 4th weekly update on my Patreon, it's basically a really in-depth progress update with some minor spoilers, images, videos, etc. Definitely worth checking out if you are interested, they are actually getting the first-ever Patreon demo very soon! If you are a Patreon, you get to collectively choose 4 demos, they can be whenever you guys want and whatever you guys want, my patreons decided they wanted a demo of the new Rotnic building, so I shall deliver!

Anyways that's all for now, thank you all so so so so so much for all you've done and for liking my game, it means the absolute world to me and I promise to work my butt off for 2.0 and act 2.

You all are the best!

<3