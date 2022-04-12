Testing Now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Great day to all blacksmiths,

so 0.8.9b is pretty much done and I'd like any participants to test it out and help me with polishing it out! I haven't found out all possible scenaries by far and community help will greatly speed up the overall process of unwanted stuff happening!

Also, most of the text in the tavern special event was done by google translate, so if you want to help me translate it for the live version, let me know! :)

To download beta version, please right click the game in Library -> Properties -> Betas and change it to 'Beta' mode.



Please report any bugs here or in the Discord channel of the game.

Changes:

NEW Overseer menu - Manuscripts - overseer will now control design / utility / material setup of every recipe based on their sold quantity

NEW Overseer menu - Quests - overseer will now automatically control what quest is currently player on and then set required quantities to craft

NEW Special Event - Tavern can now pop up after player unlocks tavern feature offering some actions

monday paychecks will no longer pause the game

Runes will now be accounted for items that takes +1 slot in inventory space

Complexity chance was reduced from all manuscripts based on their setup

Fighting Terror quest will now discover Haunted Crypt automatically and spawn it on the World Map if it wasn't dicovered yet

floors and walls have roughness and normal maps removed to slightly reduce the performance requirement

player can now 'repeat' an exploration mission after heroes finish exploration and the status message pops up

Bug fixes:

after losing a battle, group icon will properly disappear and exploration will be possible when heroes are ready

Lesser scroll of glory will be now properly crafted

fixed a bug with Blacksmith 1 menu tab displays

fixed a bug where Shopping Fever quest enabled made World map accessible

item not sold due to market being closed will now properly set back for sale after the market re-opens

fixed a bug where screen resolution change buttons were not working

accepting/declining quest will now put player back into pause (if his game was paused before that)

fixed missing pop-up for cracks in different languages and some FR language errors

One more thing that will be new in this version is:

Special Events

It can randomly occur and over the course of days, more event types will be added. Pretty much anything can happen there, so it's up to the player to participate and explore the options or not.

Thanks for your support and have a great day,

VM Machal <3