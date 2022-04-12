Hotfix v.0.8.21

Hey everybody! This is a hotfix with some changes and fixes for the bugs reported with the last patch.

From now on boon, injury and monster type cards on heroes will not get bonuses from auras/items/perks of the hero who casts them. This also applies to enchantments that monsters put on heroes.

This means that cards that are added into the hero deck, like Ash or Sad, will always have the same charge value no matter which hero casts them and what are their perks. Cards like Bomb / Amnessia / Deadly Chime that auto execute on draw will also not get bonus damage or charges based on hero perks/buffs.

Finally, monster enchants on heroes like Ylmer's "Regrowth" (madness) will always apply the correct number of charges, in this case, 1 Thorns no matter if there is a warrior that as a bonus to thorns.

Archon Nihr, in normal and madness, we extended the fight by 3 rounds, the enrage warning will be at 16(from 13) and the apocalypse cards at round 19(from 16). Like most of our boss fights in the game are heavy scripted, they can't go on forever, and all of them reach an enrage point (Ylmer and Ignidoh too), but for Nihr we decided to add a few extra rounds. With Despair corruptor the enrage stays at round 16.

With "Poverty" corruptor, items that reduce the crafting cost and item price will not be available in the shops or item drops.

Fixed the description of the "Courage" with the resistances in the correct order.

Fixed an issue that said you were in the demo version and locked the progress path.

Ottis will no longer heal the twins with his pasive and Law of Shadow.

Fixed the Reverberation trait. Now, it will only reduce Holy Spell cards as stated in the Trait description.

Reverberation and scholar traits will not consume trait charges if there's no card available for reduction (because of its type or cost).

Fixed a problem with the Altar collider in town overlapping the Zingarian Divination cart.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback and understanding.