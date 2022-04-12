Patch 1.0.4.50

Touchdown Celebrations

We’ve added Touchdown Celebrations to Gridiron! You can now celebrate your scores in style. Touchdown Celebrations will happen after a touchdown is scored. Players in the match can vote to end the celebration early.

4 celebrations are being introduced with this update:

The Career Ender

Dancin’

Hype Demon

Get Good

To celebrate the launch of Touchdown Celebrations, we are giving every player the Get Good Touchdown Celebration for free! You can equip Touchdown Celebrations in the locker room.

More celebrations will be added in the future so feel free to send any celebration suggestions you may have to us in our Discord server!

General Changes

Visual Routes

Added an option to allow users to scale the ping and buff/debuff icons.

Changed the system so that the default play selected on the next play is the same one you picked the play before.

Bug Fixes