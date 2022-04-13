WW2: Bunker Simulator - Early Access Hotfix #14

Soldiers!

We know it's not Friday, however, we just deployed another update - Hotfix #14

Huge MILITARY THANKS to all PLAYERS for the great support!!

In this update, we taught allied soldiers physical honest work, fixed a bug that prevented companions from eating and drinking, as well as squished some other minor bugs.

Taking out the rubble.



Now you can order allied soldiers to help you clean out the buried bunker room!

If you're tired of taking the rubble out yourself - Put the boys to work! No worries they will defend themselves when the enemy comes.

Finishing sandbags projects



Create a project, place the first sandbag and let your soldiers do the rest!

Choose the right sandbag fortification for your needs, make sure you got enough sandbags, put the project down, and watch your boys build it.

Other things:

-fixed the bug preventing allied soldiers from eating and drinking when the meals and water were prepared after they got hungry/thirsty. (thanks for the reports guys!)

- added community flags from our Discord server (If you want to have your own creation featured in-game send it to us on our Discord: https://discord.gg/XSvDn5e3Zp)

fixed other minor reported bugs

Incoming content:

improvements to enemy AI;

MG companion balance

- Utility orders (taking the rubble out and finishing the sandbags projects)! DONE

- Companion Healing and HP tunning; DONE

- Companion Thirst, Hunger, and Energy; DONE

- bunker doors mechanic; DONE

- mines field and mechanics improvements; DONE

~~- anti-tank gun improvement; ~~DONE

- features to be announced soon... Christmas is coming :-)) DONE

~~- audio improvements; ~~DONE

- additional save slots; DONE

- new tutorial; DONE

- key bindings; DONE

- trash can for useless items/ingredients; DONE

~~- looting enemy ammo from the weapon; ~~DONE

~~- inventory improvement (assigning items to hot keys by hoovering; slot scrolling, shift information); ~~DONE

- companion marker; DONE

- enemy body disappear after looting for less powerful PC; DONE

**We will do our best to reply asap to your suggestions/feedback.

Constantly monitor all the information flow on every channel - many thanks for that!

If you will encounter any problem feel free to put it on the Discussion panel or our server:**