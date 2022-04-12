The Call of the Avatar

Hey baseball fans, long time no see!
We're back to our regular cycle of updates. This week, I've added a new tool to customize your players: the avatar editor!
Besides custom images, this allows you to create portraits for every player in the league, with a wide range of haircuts, clothes and other items!
I've also added an option to customize every column of the lineup screen for the batters list!
What else? Oh, you might have a good surprise next time we talk :D
New Features
- New avatar editor to create players' portrait
- New column customization for lineup screen
- Scouts will now see their level reflected on their displayed skills (Batting/pitching)
Bug Fixes and improvements
- Improved traits display
- Improved readability for the scoreboard
- Bug fix for the chef page
- Bug fix for scrolling in the souvenirs screen
