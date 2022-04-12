The Call of the Avatar

Share · View all patches · Build 8545368 · Last edited 12 April 2022 – 18:46:24 UTC by Wendy

Hey baseball fans, long time no see!

We're back to our regular cycle of updates. This week, I've added a new tool to customize your players: the avatar editor!

Besides custom images, this allows you to create portraits for every player in the league, with a wide range of haircuts, clothes and other items!

I've also added an option to customize every column of the lineup screen for the batters list!

What else? Oh, you might have a good surprise next time we talk :D

New Features

New avatar editor to create players' portrait

New column customization for lineup screen

Scouts will now see their level reflected on their displayed skills (Batting/pitching)

Bug Fixes and improvements