Bug Alert / Known Issues [4/12/22]

Warning to anyone who just started the Orc War - try not to progress it until the next version of the game is announced. There's a few minor changes and a few major fixes that are being inserted between now and then. Game version display won't update until the official 6.0.2 or 6.1 release.

Removing the new outfit versions of Miles & Riley

Takes too much time to make branching dialogue for events which are accessible during the Orc War day but after the costume change occurred.

For players who already have the new versions, entering Lvell (when it's available) during the Orc War will remove the new versions and replace them with the old so everything is in sync again.

For players who don't already have the new versions, they'll never know this change happened.

Blocked path to Ana in Hell's Gate while Miles is out of the party, since Miles & Riley are included in the dialogue.

Simpler than making branching dialogue per character currently in the party.

Disabled final center statue in Memoria which allowed Ruby to learn Lightningstrike and Bolt Cutter by sacrificing Electric Power.

Reactivated the Lightningstrike quest instead which will automatically trigger and progress in the Veil.

Regeneration I quest now also requires Miles to be in the party. This event has Ruby say the team should return once Miles & Riley have rejoined them instead of investigating it right then.

Again, simpler than making branching dialogue per character currently in the party.

Over the next few days, all dialogue branches featuring Miles & Riley's second outfits will be removed, followed by the game data files for their sprites and faces. When the process is 100% complete, patch notes will be posted in full.

If you discover any bugs, reach out on facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/CrossOfAuria ASAP!